Season 02: Patch 02

Hello Miners,
Contact! We've got 4, wait 6, no, 12... A lot of fixes headed your way! This patch includes new tweaks to the Rival Nemesis and fixes several bugs that snuck into Season 02, including an issue where the Dreadnoughts would suddenly stop attacking. Read on for all the juicy details. And then get back to work, miners.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Increased the time it takes for a Rival Nemesis tentacle to see you until it starts grabbing
- Decreased the size of the area you have to get outside to escape the grab of the Nemesis slightly
- Reduced how quickly the Nemesis sheds heat to improve direct heat weapon viability
- Tweaked the range at which the Nemesis will try to grab you to be more consistent
- Fixed bug with the Nemesis igniting too quickly from Incendiary Grenades, Sticky Flames, and other heat sources.
- Fixed a bug where damage penalties were being applied to Special Bolt, and related gear stat text in the Equipment Terminal not showing up
- Fixed a bug where Bodkin OC for the Nishanka Boltshark X-80 will infinitely ricochet in O.M.E.N. Module weakpoints
- Fixed a bug where Rival Bot sniper shot laser becomes stuck while it's in a hackable state from a client's perspective
- Fixed pickaxe power attack damage upgrade description
- Fixed Bulldog’s revolver clip having stock material when reloading
- Fixed a bug in the Equipment Terminal where the reduction of Sentry Turret construction time is shown as red (penalty) and not green (buff).
- Fixed a bug where Taser Bolt wouldn’t deal consistent damage when stuck inside of a moving enemy
- Fixed a bug where the Mactera Goo Bomber's corpse doesn't disappear and remains "active" after killing it
- Fixed a bug where the Mactera Goo Bomber wouldn’t play its death animation
- Fixed a bug where Automated Beam Controller OC causes funky interaction when switching weapons mid-fire
- Fixed a bug where empty slots on the team show up as the Driller’s class icon on the Server List
- Fixed a bug where the Dreadnought Twins could get stuck in their behavior
- Fixed a bug where the Dreadnoughts could get stuck doing nothing
- Adjusted the Dreadnought Twin weak points to pop a bit more compared to their armor
- Fixed a bug where the final node of a Rival Signal event wouldn’t activate, making it impossible to complete
- Fixed a bug where latejoining clients would not see the Ommoran Heartstone health bar
- Fixed a broken hitbox for unstable ice and unstable crystal
- Fixed a bug where Bosco would drop the gem he is holding if you’ve previously grabbed a gem from his grasp
- Fixed a bug where Bosco would dig where you tell him to pick up a Gunk Seed
- Fixed broken Kursite Machine Event collision
- Fixed a bug where long Point Extraction missions would have 10 or less Aquarqs spawning
- Added sound to the Pickaxe Throw Victory Move
- Fixed a bug where audio output source would sometimes show up as “Hazard Level”
- Fixed a typo in the Cryo Bolt OC for the Nishanka Boltshark X-80
- Changed the DLC banner in the Seasons Terminal to the new Robot Rebellion DLC
- Fixed a bug where Matrix Cores for Season 01 items had the wrong category in the Forge
- Updated the Hellfire OC description for the Armskore Coilgun
- Fixed a bug where Volatile Guts mutator wasn’t working
- Updated the Rival Incursion Assignment to no longer select missions with double Warning Mutators
- Fixed a bug where the charge defense bonus for the Armskore Coilgun wasn’t applying to clients
- Fixed a bug where you were able to pickup bolts while they are returning to you, giving you double ammo each time with the Radio Transmitter Module upgrade for the Nishanka Boltshark X-80
- Contagion Transmitter’s Neurotoxin for the Colette Wave Cooker now also affect original target and not just enemies within AoE range.
- Fixed a bug where Laserpointer couldn’t detect Croppa correctly
- [COMMUNITY REQUEST] Toggle of debug language now also works on the info screen
