Game update 0.5.05p

Hello everyone,
This update includes:
-
The mechanics of fighting with large fish have been improved.
-
Fixed an issue in quests that displayed incorrect messages (min/max).
-
Removed quests with fish that could be caught on a map other than Jackson and Slovakia.
-
Decreased player movement speed on Slovakia river (only when we walk on water).
-
Changes in lure movement characteristics - increased realism.
-
Fixed issue with stickbaits (they were top water and not floating):
Sakura Mousty 95F (Blue/White)
Sakura Mousty 95F (Orange/Green/White)
Sakura Mousty 110F (Silver/Blue Opalescent)
Sakura Mousty 110F (Gold/Silver)
Sakura Mousty 125F (Blue/Silver)
Sakura Mousty 125F (White)
Sakura Dynastick 95F (Red/White)
Sakura Belo Pencil 185F (White)
-
Changes in rod casting distance.
-
Other minor fixes.
Best regards,
Development Team
Changed files in this update