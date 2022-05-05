 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Playtest update for 5 May 2022

Game update 0.5.05p

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This update includes:

  • The mechanics of fighting with large fish have been improved.

  • Fixed an issue in quests that displayed incorrect messages (min/max).

  • Removed quests with fish that could be caught on a map other than Jackson and Slovakia.

  • Decreased player movement speed on Slovakia river (only when we walk on water).

  • Changes in lure movement characteristics - increased realism.

  • Fixed issue with stickbaits (they were top water and not floating):

    Sakura Mousty 95F (Blue/White)
    Sakura Mousty 95F (Orange/Green/White)
    Sakura Mousty 110F (Silver/Blue Opalescent)
    Sakura Mousty 110F (Gold/Silver)
    Sakura Mousty 125F (Blue/Silver)
    Sakura Mousty 125F (White)
    Sakura Dynastick 95F (Red/White)
    Sakura Belo Pencil 185F (White)

  • Changes in rod casting distance.

  • Other minor fixes.

Best regards,
Development Team

