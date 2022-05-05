Update #54 - Ver. 0.5.4b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Server Browser / Searchbar Text Corrected
- Item Browser / Searchbar Text Corrected
- Crafting Browser / Searchbar Text Corrected
- Host menu, button graphics corrected
- Lobby menu incorrect display of text and background for the guest / Fixed
- The music was interrupted by a beat on the water / Fixed
Changes
- Beagle sound customized
- XP assignment for the client
- The resolution was adjusted
- Lost Island bridge readjusted
- Water tank now has a direction arrow when placed
- Small change when loading the SaveGame (MainMenu)
- Key combination for free mode changed [K + ALT]
New
- Single player can now be paused
- Host menu adjustments made
- New DLC / Red Desert Map
- Missing Magazine (DE-42 Mag) added
- In the main menu, the respawn list can now be viewed in full.
-- Item - ID
-- Item - Name
-- Item - Minimum and maximum quantity
-- Item - Spawn chance
- In the main menu, the cooking list can now be displayed in full.
-- Item - ID
-- Item - Name
-- Item - Requires
-- Item - Return Items
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Map revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Multiplayer Mod
