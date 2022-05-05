 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 5 May 2022

Update #54 - Ver. 0.5.4b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Server Browser / Searchbar Text Corrected
  • Item Browser / Searchbar Text Corrected
  • Crafting Browser / Searchbar Text Corrected
  • Host menu, button graphics corrected
  • Lobby menu incorrect display of text and background for the guest / Fixed
  • The music was interrupted by a beat on the water / Fixed

Changes

  • Beagle sound customized
  • XP assignment for the client
  • The resolution was adjusted
  • Lost Island bridge readjusted
  • Water tank now has a direction arrow when placed
  • Small change when loading the SaveGame (MainMenu)
  • Key combination for free mode changed [K + ALT]

New

  • Single player can now be paused
  • Host menu adjustments made
  • New DLC / Red Desert Map
  • Missing Magazine (DE-42 Mag) added
  • In the main menu, the respawn list can now be viewed in full.
    -- Item - ID
    -- Item - Name
    -- Item - Minimum and maximum quantity
    -- Item - Spawn chance
  • In the main menu, the cooking list can now be displayed in full.
    -- Item - ID
    -- Item - Name
    -- Item - Requires
    -- Item - Return Items

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Map revised

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Multiplayer Mod

Videos

