 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tigey's Gift update for 5 May 2022

Game Update 2022/05/05

Share · View all patches · Build 8684006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story score adjust

I've changed the score to unlock story. It seems like it's too hard!!

UI update

Once you put your cursor on the icon at right.
You can see the introduction of different passive reward.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.