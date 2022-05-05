-Fixed shop to show weapon buy button.
-archers will not run away too far not to reach them
-2nd lake encounter should now work. Horse should not stop and stay no matter what
-fixed continue game location after finishing the game.
-fixed castle animation when continue game
-fixed ending animation when continue game
-fixed one bandit will attack player when encountered.
-fixed shirts are random to find, not sequential in wardrobe
TVG (The Vox Games). Journey update for 5 May 2022
fixes - 050522
Changed files in this update