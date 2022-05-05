 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

TVG (The Vox Games). Journey update for 5 May 2022

fixes - 050522

Share · View all patches · Build 8683944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed shop to show weapon buy button.
-archers will not run away too far not to reach them
-2nd lake encounter should now work. Horse should not stop and stay no matter what
-fixed continue game location after finishing the game.
-fixed castle animation when continue game
-fixed ending animation when continue game
-fixed one bandit will attack player when encountered.
-fixed shirts are random to find, not sequential in wardrobe

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.