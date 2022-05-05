-
Weapon Base Damage adjustment
AUG : 25->28
CZ805 : 28->30
G36C : 26->29
Scar-L : 31->33
FN-FAL : 33->35
Kriss Vector : 21->25
MP5 : 22->24
MP7 : 20->23
M1A : 32->36
P90 : 19->22
MK18 : 30->28
-
Weapon Damage Drop-off Over Distance
Modified damage over distance curve for all Carbines, Rifles, and SMGs. meaning the TTK is
generally lower at long distances. Meanwhile, pistols now have less damage over 50 meters.
-
Recoil
MK18: Vertical recoil by 15%, horizontal recoil by 15%
M4A1: Vertical recoil by 15%
QBZ95: Horizontal recoil by 25%, vertical recoil by 15%
CZ805: Vertical recoil by 15%
-
Damage Scalar
Increase damage scalar for Heavy Armor and Medium Armor.
-
Fixed Mod.io log-in issue
Contractors VR update for 5 May 2022
v0.92.0.1 Patch Note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update