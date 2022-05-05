 Skip to content

Contractors VR update for 5 May 2022

v0.92.0.1 Patch Note

Build 8683856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Weapon Base Damage adjustment
    AUG : 25->28
    CZ805 : 28->30
    G36C : 26->29
    Scar-L : 31->33
    FN-FAL : 33->35
    Kriss Vector : 21->25
    MP5 : 22->24
    MP7 : 20->23
    M1A : 32->36
    P90 : 19->22
    MK18 : 30->28

  2. Weapon Damage Drop-off Over Distance
    Modified damage over distance curve for all Carbines, Rifles, and SMGs. meaning the TTK is
    generally lower at long distances. Meanwhile, pistols now have less damage over 50 meters.

  3. Recoil
    MK18: Vertical recoil by 15%, horizontal recoil by 15%
    M4A1: Vertical recoil by 15%
    QBZ95: Horizontal recoil by 25%, vertical recoil by 15%
    CZ805: Vertical recoil by 15%

  4. Damage Scalar
    Increase damage scalar for Heavy Armor and Medium Armor.

  5. Fixed Mod.io log-in issue

Changed files in this update

Contractors Content Depot 963931
