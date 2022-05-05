- The cow is no longer removed from the farm when entering the Wednesday competition
- Some hats were not displayed correctly in the skin change
- Auto return to seed selection when planting the last seed
- The price to change profession increases each time you use it
- Added 30 steam successes
- No more stopping the character when you talk to the pnj to change your job
- Fixed a typo problem
- Fixed a problem displaying the red arrow when changing skin
- Added a confirmation to skip the tutorial
- Fixed Thursday event: climbing the tower (did not save time)
Farmer Toon update for 5 May 2022
Update Alpha version 24, succes Steam and bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
