 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Farmer Toon update for 5 May 2022

Update Alpha version 24, succes Steam and bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8683536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The cow is no longer removed from the farm when entering the Wednesday competition
  • Some hats were not displayed correctly in the skin change
  • Auto return to seed selection when planting the last seed
  • The price to change profession increases each time you use it
  • Added 30 steam successes
  • No more stopping the character when you talk to the pnj to change your job
  • Fixed a typo problem
  • Fixed a problem displaying the red arrow when changing skin
  • Added a confirmation to skip the tutorial
  • Fixed Thursday event: climbing the tower (did not save time)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.