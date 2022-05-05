 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Vision Soft Reset update for 5 May 2022

Version 1.1.0 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8683516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded Unity version to 2019.4.17f1
  • Changed architecture to x86_64
  • Fixed numbering issue with Seudar Creature Cards.
  • Updated logos in the splash animation.
  • Migrated save files from "Mark Radocy Games" directory to "Seafloor Games LLC".
  • Possibly fixed Oracle appearing upside-down when retrying a boss fight.
  • Disabled distortion effects for the water and boiling water pools.
  • Achieving a speed boost in an underground level is now easier.
  • Changed how the heat distortion effect works.
  • Shaking effect will no longer persist when the game is paused.
  • Sherivice's cry is quieter.
  • Sherivice gives a hint to the wind puzzle.
  • Fixed bug related to encountering the final boss during the meltdown vision.
  • Added a hint for a room that requires use of the claw attack.
  • Made the underwater ghost chase a little easier.

Changed files in this update

Vision Soft Reset Content Depot 1005451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.