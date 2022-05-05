- Upgraded Unity version to 2019.4.17f1
- Changed architecture to x86_64
- Fixed numbering issue with Seudar Creature Cards.
- Updated logos in the splash animation.
- Migrated save files from "Mark Radocy Games" directory to "Seafloor Games LLC".
- Possibly fixed Oracle appearing upside-down when retrying a boss fight.
- Disabled distortion effects for the water and boiling water pools.
- Achieving a speed boost in an underground level is now easier.
- Changed how the heat distortion effect works.
- Shaking effect will no longer persist when the game is paused.
- Sherivice's cry is quieter.
- Sherivice gives a hint to the wind puzzle.
- Fixed bug related to encountering the final boss during the meltdown vision.
- Added a hint for a room that requires use of the claw attack.
- Made the underwater ghost chase a little easier.
Vision Soft Reset update for 5 May 2022
Version 1.1.0 release notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update