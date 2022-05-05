0.3.2 Map changes & a small preview of an upcoming Zone!

So first of all I'd like to announce that the development of the next area has begun, the basic tileset has been made and some of the unique mechanics to that zone too. Before continuing that work I decided to make some changes to existing content, and that's why I'm releasing this update.
Changelog for 0.3.2
- Made it so you hopefully won't need to re-bind your keys/settings when a new update releases
- Moved the Healing Fungus (again)
- Tweaked the Queen Evil Eye boss quite a bit
- Moved the Queen Evil Eye boss and re-made some level design around that area
- Moved the Screw Sentinel Boss and changed the room that used to lead to it to a Ladybug room
- Added a shortcut from Undergrounds to Acid Dungeon
- Made the Mush-Refreshers more red when you already have a Dash
- Fixed the Mush-Stopper being buggy on Explorer Mode
- Fixed Astral Music playing when Teleporting out of Practice Mode/Astral Gates
- New Dash Crystal GUI graphic
- Fixed Counter Heal bugging out if you die
- Fixed some enemies walking backwards/spinning sometimes
- Fixed the weird gate by the Fast Recovery relic
- Made it so you don't need to pick up Healing Fungus to use the Blue Health Orb
- Fixed it so you actually can equip the Recovery Armor Relic
- Made it so you can leave that Ladybug room in Mechanical Fort (previously a level design flaw)
