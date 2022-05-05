 Skip to content

Light Paradox update for 5 May 2022

1.44 EA - Update 5 - Upgrades rework

Share · View all patches · Build 8683361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed critical bug at "Gardening" mechanics.
-Fixed bug with the "Bed" forniture, now works properly.
-Fixed bug "Animals" weren't spawning

-New skills with DEX and AGI damage scaling.
-New "Contracts" item menu, "Contract" and "Summoning" items will be found here.
-Upgrading weapons and armors has been reworked, now recipes are crafted separately (Total ingredients are almost same).
-Main campaign "Act I" has been completed.
-Reworked "Building" mechanics, now items are required to build inside "Home".

-Balanced "Cold" and "Fractured" states.
-Removed "Recipe" item menu, replaced with "Contracts" item menu.
-Deleted recipe items, they no longer exist in the game.

