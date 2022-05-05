Starbase Early Access Update 5.5.2022 (EA Build 874)

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.
Easy Build Mode
- Adjusted priority snap points on triangle thrusters
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where progress bar panels' values reset when leaving a chair's quickbind range
Moon
- Added sell terminals (items and ore) to Moon City
Ship blueprints
- Fixed an issue where manual saving failed on some ships
Ship shops
- Fixed the descriptions for the Blood Hound Laser and Blood Hound Plasma, which were not showing correctly
Ships
- Fixed an issue where alloys were not moved to station storage when the ship was being repaired
Stations
- Fixed an issue where mining permissions were not visible in the station tab
Tutorials
- Guides for capital ship frame and conduits + locales
- Fixed guides for short and medium cap ship frames
Warp gate
- Slightly adjusted the positions of warp gates in Farbelt connection to make the warp option appear more reliably
Known Issues
- Minigun ammo can't be crafted
