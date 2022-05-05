 Skip to content

Starbase update for 5 May 2022

Starbase Early Access Update 5.5.2022 (EA Build 874)

Build 8683328 · Last edited by Wendy

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.

Easy Build Mode

  • Adjusted priority snap points on triangle thrusters

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where progress bar panels' values reset when leaving a chair's quickbind range

Moon

  • Added sell terminals (items and ore) to Moon City

Ship blueprints

  • Fixed an issue where manual saving failed on some ships

Ship shops

  • Fixed the descriptions for the Blood Hound Laser and Blood Hound Plasma, which were not showing correctly

Ships

  • Fixed an issue where alloys were not moved to station storage when the ship was being repaired

Stations

  • Fixed an issue where mining permissions were not visible in the station tab

Tutorials

  • Guides for capital ship frame and conduits + locales
  • Fixed guides for short and medium cap ship frames

Warp gate

  • Slightly adjusted the positions of warp gates in Farbelt connection to make the warp option appear more reliably

Known Issues

  • Minigun ammo can't be crafted

