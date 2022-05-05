Hotfix: v0.8.3.7.4
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where placing a pool before any walls caused the ground to cover pool
- Fixed a few issues with the hole creation process when creating stairs (sometimes a small square would remain in the opening in the stairwell)
- Fixed an issue where removing a wall with a door on it, only refunded the wall cost and not the door
- Fixed an issue where building from the edge of a wall that has a window on it could cause that first wall/window to disappear
- Fixed a few savegame loading issues
- Fixed an issue where loading a save with guests who were waiting for a meal would never get served
- Fixed an issue where duplicating an object and then pressing x would cause building issues
- Fixed a series of broken floor bugs (whole floor changing colour, breaking etc.)
