Hotel Magnate update for 5 May 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.3.7.4

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where placing a pool before any walls caused the ground to cover pool
  • Fixed a few issues with the hole creation process when creating stairs (sometimes a small square would remain in the opening in the stairwell)
  • Fixed an issue where removing a wall with a door on it, only refunded the wall cost and not the door
  • Fixed an issue where building from the edge of a wall that has a window on it could cause that first wall/window to disappear
  • Fixed a few savegame loading issues
  • Fixed an issue where loading a save with guests who were waiting for a meal would never get served
  • Fixed an issue where duplicating an object and then pressing x would cause building issues
  • Fixed a series of broken floor bugs (whole floor changing colour, breaking etc.)

