Festival Tycoon update for 9 May 2022

Patch 1.0.0.1

Patch 1.0.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is first little patch containing general bug fixes.

Changelog:

  • Fixed: A bug where the sandbox- and profile editor would not set up correctly.
  • Fixed: A bug which would sometimes show the save-prompt before starting a festival even if the festival was saved already.
  • Fixed: The operating plan timeline would not show the correct time, this is now fixed.
  • Optimized: Improved the entrance requirement so that live mode can only be started once all visitor types can enter the festival.

If you want to get updates even sooner, check out the public-test branch!

Let me know if you have any issues!

Thanks!
Johannes

