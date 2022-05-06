 Skip to content

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 6 May 2022

Update v35 (May 6)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Limited Time Events! These events will be randomly activated for either a single weekday or an entire weekend. It will grant a random bonus such as double Kill Exp, Energy Drop, Daily Mission Gems, etc. for all players while the event is active.
  • An HP Reduction upgrade is now available in the Tank Swordsman and Necromancer menus.

Changes:

  • Increased the Razor Bot pet's splash perk to a 2% trigger chance.
  • Slightly lowered the last 2 star requirements for the tower levels achievement.
  • Increased the DPS map perk on Snowfall from 10% to 15%.
  • Increased both the Skill Cooldown and Spell Cooldown map perks on Haunted Dungeon from 5% to 10%.

QoL Improvements:

  • Perk texts are a different color and appear in front of exp texts to be easier to see when triggered.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a critical bug where having over 100% crit chance increased your crit damage by far too much. Every 1% over 100% crit chance should grant a bonus +5% crit damage.
