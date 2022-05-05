 Skip to content

Gold Hunter Playtest update for 5 May 2022

Version 0.596 Alpha + Playtest

Version 0.596 Alpha + Playtest

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Functionality

■ Added missing logos from streaming partners for vehicle "pickup01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with showing vehicle help
■ Fixed error with dig on claim with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with dig on claim with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with show correct percentages for item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with toggle camera shaking
■ Fixed error with teleport to claim 09
■ Fixed error with toggle object "barrier01"

