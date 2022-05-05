Version 0.596 Alpha + Playtest

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Functionality
■ Added missing logos from streaming partners for vehicle "pickup01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with showing vehicle help
■ Fixed error with dig on claim with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with dig on claim with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with show correct percentages for item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with toggle camera shaking
■ Fixed error with teleport to claim 09
■ Fixed error with toggle object "barrier01"
Changed files in this update