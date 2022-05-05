 Skip to content

Drift Into Eternity update for 5 May 2022

Version 1.2f

Version 1.2f

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs corrections :

  • Added security to "action-time" which could become negative and made a bug where the acrycine purifier couldn't be used anymore. Now, even with all researches and all glove upgrades, the action time cannot become negative. Thanks to Shawn (again) for finding this major bug
  • Graphical options are now saved everytime the player exits the options. It does not solve all problems related to loading graphical options, but it's a beginning.
  • Debug posters that could be null in cabin. There already was a security for this so it didn't broke anything, but now there shouldn't be any more null poster in the game.
  • Added even more debug messages to help find bugs in the future.

