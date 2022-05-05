Share · View all patches · Build 8682004 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Caravaneers!

Sky Caravan is officially out on Steam!

The time has come to write your story in the clouds! We've worked incredibly hard to bring this tale to life and we can't wait to hear what everyone thinks of it — and what choices you made 🚀

You can send bug reports and feedbacks by pressing F8 at any point in the game, or reaching out to us here on Steam and on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/hYGMtgPdGa

Leaving reviews helps a lot to get the game noticed! We'd love to hear your opinions ❤️

We dedicated a year of our lives for this game and we couldn't be happier right now. Sky Caravan is the first title released by our team — it's only the beginning.

Safe travels and have fun!