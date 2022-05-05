Version 1.0.13 Update

<UPDATE>
- Fixed a bug that the skill was copied when the skill slot was drag and drop.
- Fixed a bug that white square that was displayed under the enemy's HP bar.
- A problem has been fixed that slipping when talking to someone while moving.
- A bug fixed that open again dictionary popup when press A button while already dictionary popup opened.
- UI has been improved to show the remaining absorption and duration of the shield.
- It has been changed so that when using a blood well, soliloquy is displayed only once.
- Added a pop-up window for the contents of the vampire's refine quest.
- Improved to change the "!" mark to a check mark when a hidden element is found.
- Fixed a data error in some of the Vampire's skill-grade relics.
- The problem of not displaying the tooltip description of a specific character-only relics in an English environment has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug that could constantly increase the fear rating internally.
<BALANCING>
- Modified so that player does not received a weakening effect if player is invincible or succeeds in parrying.
- Among the elite effects, the attack speed of the Electricity increased from 0.2 seconds to 0.4 seconds.
- Fury consumption of the Battering Ram has increased to 20 from 25.
- Battering Ram : Demolition glyph increases Fury consumption by 15.
- Provision of Scroll of Protection' shields has been reduced from 50% to 30% of max HP.
- Damage needed to increase the fear rating has increased from 250 to 275.
- Decrease attack power of Unhinged : Phobia has been reduced from 25% to 18%.
- Increase number of enemy summonses of Shriek has been reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Priority values were applied internally for Unhinged effects.
The lower the priority, less gain probability you are to get.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
- Door does not open after the end of a battle : Analysis in progress
- Unable to scroll map and drawing to pad
Changed files in this update