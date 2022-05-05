 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 5 May 2022

Version 1.0.13 Update

View all patches · Build 8681629

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Fixed a bug that the skill was copied when the skill slot was drag and drop.
  • Fixed a bug that white square that was displayed under the enemy's HP bar.
  • A problem has been fixed that slipping when talking to someone while moving.
  • A bug fixed that open again dictionary popup when press A button while already dictionary popup opened.
  • UI has been improved to show the remaining absorption and duration of the shield.
  • It has been changed so that when using a blood well, soliloquy is displayed only once.
  • Added a pop-up window for the contents of the vampire's refine quest.
  • Improved to change the "!" mark to a check mark when a hidden element is found.
  • Fixed a data error in some of the Vampire's skill-grade relics.
  • The problem of not displaying the tooltip description of a specific character-only relics in an English environment has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug that could constantly increase the fear rating internally.
<BALANCING>
  • Modified so that player does not received a weakening effect if player is invincible or succeeds in parrying.
  • Among the elite effects, the attack speed of the Electricity increased from 0.2 seconds to 0.4 seconds.
  • Fury consumption of the Battering Ram has increased to 20 from 25.
  • Battering Ram : Demolition glyph increases Fury consumption by 15.
  • Provision of Scroll of Protection' shields has been reduced from 50% to 30% of max HP.
  • Damage needed to increase the fear rating has increased from 250 to 275.
  • Decrease attack power of Unhinged : Phobia has been reduced from 25% to 18%.
  • Increase number of enemy summonses of Shriek has been reduced from 20% to 10%.
  • Priority values were applied internally for Unhinged effects.
    The lower the priority, less gain probability you are to get.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Infinite loading while change area : Analysis in progress
  • Door does not open after the end of a battle : Analysis in progress
  • Unable to scroll map and drawing to pad
