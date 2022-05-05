 Skip to content

Ancient update for 5 May 2022

v1.05 is live

Build 8681615

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Features:

  • Added Chaos mode. Chaos mode is a game modifier that randomizes stage order and allows all enemies to spawn on each stage. The goal of the mode is to provide more varied runs for experienced players. It also results in fun or silly scenarios such as the Giant trying to navigate the Cathedral.

Balance:

Wayfarer

  • Double Barrel damage increased from 1.4x -> 1.8x base damage per shot
  • Slicing Dash damage increased from 2.0x -> 2.4x base damage

Azulmancer

  • Azul Wall damage increased from 1.0x -> 1.2x base damage per hit
  • Reduced cooldown of Azul Eruption from 10s -> 8s

Mutations

  • Amplified damage modifier decreased from +30% -> +25%
  • Onslaught attack speed modifier decreased from +30% -> +25%

Misc:

  • Added an option to always show player stats

