- Fixed monster map icons on Dungeon 11 that were showing in the normal camera view near the end of the level when they should only be rendered with the map screen camera.
- Added more weakness options for a few other monsters.
- Cleaned up a few misaligned floor textures in Dungeon 05.
- Fixed Death monster idle audio sound not playing in Collections.
- Added alternate magic pickups in the last 3 dungeons that give you 15 points instead of 10 to offset the balance and give you more chances for magic attacks.
Dungeons Of The Deep update for 5 May 2022
Minor Fixes, Additions etc.
