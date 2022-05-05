In this Cinco de Mayo update, enjoy 2 new beautiful hidden object scenes. Search for a variety of critters and objects while traveling through scenes inspired by Hidalgo and Jalisco, Mexico!
If you like playing I Love Finding Critters and other hidden object games, you may also like our upcoming game - Faircroft's Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy. Add it to your wishlist now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1823330/Faircrofts_Antiques_The_Mountaineers_Legacy/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1895640/I_Love_Finding_Critters/
Changed files in this update