I Love Finding Critters update for 5 May 2022

Cinco de Mayo Update

Build 8681175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Cinco de Mayo update, enjoy 2 new beautiful hidden object scenes. Search for a variety of critters and objects while traveling through scenes inspired by Hidalgo and Jalisco, Mexico!

If you like playing I Love Finding Critters and other hidden object games, you may also like our upcoming game - Faircroft's Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy. Add it to your wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1823330/Faircrofts_Antiques_The_Mountaineers_Legacy/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1895640/I_Love_Finding_Critters/

