Hotfix update 5/4/22

5/4/2022 hotfix notes:
Fixed the lighting in the Main Menu.
The Main Menu now includes a link to the Discord.
Fire Mission action (default middle mouse button) now spawns an effect showing which enemy capital ship your fleet will be firing upon.
Fixed Event systems not spawning enemies nor allowing you to continue the game.
Fixed collisions for multiple enemy capital ships.
Store systems now bring up the store.
Added a visual effect showing when the Player's starfighter is being healed and reloaded when within mothership range.
More to come!
