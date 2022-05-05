 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Bullet Hell ADVANCED update for 5 May 2022

Hotfix update 5/4/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8681169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5/4/2022 hotfix notes:

Fixed the lighting in the Main Menu.
The Main Menu now includes a link to the Discord.
Fire Mission action (default middle mouse button) now spawns an effect showing which enemy capital ship your fleet will be firing upon.
Fixed Event systems not spawning enemies nor allowing you to continue the game.
Fixed collisions for multiple enemy capital ships.
Store systems now bring up the store.
Added a visual effect showing when the Player's starfighter is being healed and reloaded when within mothership range.

More to come!

Changed files in this update

Bullet Hell ADVANCED Content Depot 843991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.