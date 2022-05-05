 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

建筑吧公司 update for 5 May 2022

Update patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8681129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • weakening the difficulty of the new crown epidemic, the early release of Sim Lee, bald webmaster.
  • fixing the bug of abandoning the first project.
  • opening up novice instruction to instant cancellation.
  • implement double director to swap positions.
  • optimize the difficulty of the project after passing.
  • Constellations can appoint directors.
  • Optimized the balance of real estate buildings.
  • addition of the group travel button.
  • increased guarantee opportunities for participation in real estate development.
  • Modified some text and elevations.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.