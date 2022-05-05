- weakening the difficulty of the new crown epidemic, the early release of Sim Lee, bald webmaster.
- fixing the bug of abandoning the first project.
- opening up novice instruction to instant cancellation.
- implement double director to swap positions.
- optimize the difficulty of the project after passing.
- Constellations can appoint directors.
- Optimized the balance of real estate buildings.
- addition of the group travel button.
- increased guarantee opportunities for participation in real estate development.
- Modified some text and elevations.
建筑吧公司 update for 5 May 2022
Update patch
