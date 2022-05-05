 Skip to content

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 5 May 2022

Build 88

Build 8680725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ART

  • Debuff UI for paralyze lateral movement effects
  • Tile payloads can play destruction VFX now

BUGS

  • Fixed various text
  • Fixed several missing dialog portraits
  • Fixed job screen shoulder buttons not working
  • Fixed Squid Kid's ability interfering with flask/power usage
  • Fixed wrapping/nav issues on Flowstone page
  • Fixed job level text in job UI not updating
  • Eric should now offer gardening options no matter what

CONTENT

  • Added two new items to Katie's shop (Antidote, Freeze Tonic)
  • One new tier 5 and three new tier 6 perks

