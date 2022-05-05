ART
- Debuff UI for paralyze lateral movement effects
- Tile payloads can play destruction VFX now
BUGS
- Fixed various text
- Fixed several missing dialog portraits
- Fixed job screen shoulder buttons not working
- Fixed Squid Kid's ability interfering with flask/power usage
- Fixed wrapping/nav issues on Flowstone page
- Fixed job level text in job UI not updating
- Eric should now offer gardening options no matter what
CONTENT
- Added two new items to Katie's shop (Antidote, Freeze Tonic)
- One new tier 5 and three new tier 6 perks
Changed files in this update