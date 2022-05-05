 Skip to content

Witchinour update for 5 May 2022

Patch 2.0.1

Patch 2.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This patch is aimed at replacing and improving some of the weaker upgrades and some other small changes. As always, let me know what you think - and if you enjoy the game please consider leaving a review, it really helps to make the game visible to new players!

  • Added a HUD element that shows weapon notes in-game
  • Fixed Nour's Destination's enemies' health scaling less than it should
  • Flame Sword has been replaced by Venom Blade. Venom Blade makes your bullets apply a non-lethal poision to enemies.
  • Recovery has been replaced by Bloody Pauldrons. Bloody Pauldrons allows you to cast at 0 MP by sacrificing 33% HP.
  • Refresh now recovers 50% HP and 2 MP after killing a boss
  • Extra Battery now makes energy packs give 100% energy and drop more frequently
  • Medical Manual has been replaced by Blood Money. Blood Money decreases energy usage by 25% but makes medkits stop spawning.
  • Sports Drink now resets your ability's cooldown
  • Sunglasses now decreases enemy projectile speed by 15%
  • Guillotine now effects bosses, but with reduced strength
  • Changed Glaciation's description to clarify that it only effects non-boss enemies

