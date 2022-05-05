Patch 2.0.1

Hi everyone! This patch is aimed at replacing and improving some of the weaker upgrades and some other small changes. As always, let me know what you think - and if you enjoy the game please consider leaving a review, it really helps to make the game visible to new players!
- Added a HUD element that shows weapon notes in-game
- Fixed Nour's Destination's enemies' health scaling less than it should
- Flame Sword has been replaced by Venom Blade. Venom Blade makes your bullets apply a non-lethal poision to enemies.
- Recovery has been replaced by Bloody Pauldrons. Bloody Pauldrons allows you to cast at 0 MP by sacrificing 33% HP.
- Refresh now recovers 50% HP and 2 MP after killing a boss
- Extra Battery now makes energy packs give 100% energy and drop more frequently
- Medical Manual has been replaced by Blood Money. Blood Money decreases energy usage by 25% but makes medkits stop spawning.
- Sports Drink now resets your ability's cooldown
- Sunglasses now decreases enemy projectile speed by 15%
- Guillotine now effects bosses, but with reduced strength
- Changed Glaciation's description to clarify that it only effects non-boss enemies
