KovaaK's update for 5 May 2022

KovaaK's Patch 3.0.1

Patch 3.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some fixes for issues that were brought up by our amazing community!

  • Fixed an issue where map scale and bot team positions were changeable in Challenge mode
  • Fixed an issue with Player Share Codes not working as expected and breaking
  • Players can now hold LMB down and have the gun fire from the end of countdown timer/start of the scenario
  • Fixed a crash issue with Close Mid Strafes Dodge High Ground
  • Fixed some hitching when switching between Map Creator and the Sandbox
  • Fixed Reload and restart issue

More fixes coming soon! As always, thanks for your support.

