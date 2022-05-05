KovaaK's Patch 3.0.1

Some fixes for issues that were brought up by our amazing community!
- Fixed an issue where map scale and bot team positions were changeable in Challenge mode
- Fixed an issue with Player Share Codes not working as expected and breaking
- Players can now hold LMB down and have the gun fire from the end of countdown timer/start of the scenario
- Fixed a crash issue with Close Mid Strafes Dodge High Ground
- Fixed some hitching when switching between Map Creator and the Sandbox
- Fixed Reload and restart issue
More fixes coming soon! As always, thanks for your support.
Changed files in this update