GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue that was causing The PRINCE of BONES to not spawn at the end of level 8.
- Fixed an issue that was causing aggro'd enemies to stop following Frigg when she was airborne.
- Dodging an attack now negates the flinch and pain mechanics.
- BONE KING should once again respect his range restrictions.
- Fixed incorrect ranges in enemy abilities that were causing many enemies to get too close during combat.
- Enemies no longer meander or appear to get 'stuck on stupid' during combat.
AUDIO
- Frigg now has a chance to taunt enemies with growls and laughs when they die.
WORLD
- Fixed more funky walls.
Changed files in this update