The Dragon Apprentice update for 5 May 2022

HOT PATCH

The Dragon Apprentice update for 5 May 2022

HOT PATCH

Build 8680473 · Last edited by Wendy

GAMEPLAY
  • Fixed an issue that was causing The PRINCE of BONES to not spawn at the end of level 8.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing aggro'd enemies to stop following Frigg when she was airborne.
  • Dodging an attack now negates the flinch and pain mechanics.
  • BONE KING should once again respect his range restrictions.
  • Fixed incorrect ranges in enemy abilities that were causing many enemies to get too close during combat.
  • Enemies no longer meander or appear to get 'stuck on stupid' during combat.
AUDIO
  • Frigg now has a chance to taunt enemies with growls and laughs when they die.
WORLD
  • Fixed more funky walls.
