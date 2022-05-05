 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 5 May 2022

1.38.2.8 (version 1454)

Share · View all patches · Build 8680401 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

View CSGO game tracking changes `869b4a4a72` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.