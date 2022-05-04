 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Shores of Plunder update for 4 May 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.9c

Share · View all patches · Build 8680046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • bots now correctly pick up and drop loot
  • certain attacks now rotate the character toward it's target (kicking is now a lot of fun)
  • coins and gems now fly toward the player when they are within close proximity for a nice feel-good effect
  • kick attack now has a knock-back effect for bots and players (THIS IS SPARTA!!!)
  • health HUD item now animates when player takes damage
  • heartbeat SFX plays when health is low
  • health HUD no longer runs on tick, improves performance
  • adjusted the text on the placeholder tool for changing the round time
  • improved walk/run animations to match the speed of the player
  • lot more minor bug fixes and small adjustments were made
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.