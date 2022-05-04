- bots now correctly pick up and drop loot
- certain attacks now rotate the character toward it's target (kicking is now a lot of fun)
- coins and gems now fly toward the player when they are within close proximity for a nice feel-good effect
- kick attack now has a knock-back effect for bots and players (THIS IS SPARTA!!!)
- health HUD item now animates when player takes damage
- heartbeat SFX plays when health is low
- health HUD no longer runs on tick, improves performance
- adjusted the text on the placeholder tool for changing the round time
- improved walk/run animations to match the speed of the player
- lot more minor bug fixes and small adjustments were made
Shores of Plunder update for 4 May 2022
Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.9c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update