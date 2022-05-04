 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 4 May 2022

Update Notes May 4

Hey all, back again with another release!

So the goal for this one was to add Production settings per promotion and do a ton of balancing, bug fixing and performance. You'll notice shows getting much lower scores - this is by design. Each production setting will hurt the final score of a segment. This means in order to grow, you may have to stretch your money a little to get better scores. It should also prevent every promotion growing too large over time. Hopefully you'll see much more realistic viewership now also.

  • Added the ability for a promotion to set their Production values
  • Adjusted show scores to reflect production settings
  • Performance improvements to Finance Page
  • Fixed bug with AI hiring workers
  • Rebalanced Development skill improvements
  • Stat gain balancing
  • Rebalanced Viewership calculations
  • Improved performance of Next Day processing
  • Companies much more likely to call up workers
  • Replaced all dialog boxes with nicer ones
  • Updated merch screen to include a date selector and show more people in the pie chart
  • Adjusted retirement rate
  • Fixed bug where workers could get renewed incorrectly
  • Fixed bug with Hireable filter
  • Fixed bug when you swap between Add Angle screen and elsewhere
  • Fixed region/country filters

