Update Notes May 4

Hey all, back again with another release!
So the goal for this one was to add Production settings per promotion and do a ton of balancing, bug fixing and performance. You'll notice shows getting much lower scores - this is by design. Each production setting will hurt the final score of a segment. This means in order to grow, you may have to stretch your money a little to get better scores. It should also prevent every promotion growing too large over time. Hopefully you'll see much more realistic viewership now also.
- Added the ability for a promotion to set their Production values
- Adjusted show scores to reflect production settings
- Performance improvements to Finance Page
- Fixed bug with AI hiring workers
- Rebalanced Development skill improvements
- Stat gain balancing
- Rebalanced Viewership calculations
- Improved performance of Next Day processing
- Companies much more likely to call up workers
- Replaced all dialog boxes with nicer ones
- Updated merch screen to include a date selector and show more people in the pie chart
- Adjusted retirement rate
- Fixed bug where workers could get renewed incorrectly
- Fixed bug with Hireable filter
- Fixed bug when you swap between Add Angle screen and elsewhere
- Fixed region/country filters
