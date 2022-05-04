 Skip to content

Acquitted update for 4 May 2022

update 4 may 2022

Build 8679948

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the visibility of the cursor / mouse aimer (please let me know if it's combat effective!)
  • Fixed screen effects for non-1080p resolutions except the player death animation (working on it)

NEXT:

  • Fix the player death animation on non-1080p resolutions
  • Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens
  • Add controller support
  • Figure out why Bitdefender is incorrectly flagging the exe as a virus (sorry this is happening guys)
  • Add volume controls

YOU GUYS ROCK!!! And a big thanks to Andy Ngo and The Quartering for sending an army here!

