update 4 may 2022

- Improved the visibility of the cursor / mouse aimer (please let me know if it's combat effective!)
- Fixed screen effects for non-1080p resolutions except the player death animation (working on it)
NEXT:
- Fix the player death animation on non-1080p resolutions
- Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens
- Add controller support
- Figure out why Bitdefender is incorrectly flagging the exe as a virus (sorry this is happening guys)
- Add volume controls
YOU GUYS ROCK!!! And a big thanks to Andy Ngo and The Quartering for sending an army here!
