The Raccoon Enters The WILDS...

Release Version 1.0.5
ANIMAL CHANGES
- RACCOON: Raccoon added as both playable and NPC animal
- WOLF: New Drinking animation
BUG FIXES:
- CONTROL MAPPING: Vocalizations correctly listed as Num Keys 1-3
- CAMERA: Glitchy behavior for small animals and laying large animals fixed.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- PACK CONTROL: Use the "Interaction" key (F by default) while targeting an animal to send commands to your pack, surround or attack targeted animal.
- SLEEP: Sleeping now prompts a duration menu, choose your time of day or your seasons to wake up in
- AI: Total rework, AI now broken into states and shared among ALL non-player animals. Similar player experience expected until further development
- AI: NPC Animals should now eat and drink on their own.
- WATER: Added water effects, rippling for slow water interactions, splashing for faster ones.
- SEASONS: Seasons now properly changing, along with real-time snow accumulation in winter, season specific weather events etc.
- MAP PINGS: Right Click on the map to Add/Remove a ping that will show on your map/radar to guide you around the world
KNOWN ISSUES
- AI: Although the AI was restructured, it will need complete retesting and has not been pushed any further than the previous system.
