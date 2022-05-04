 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 4 May 2022

The Raccoon Enters The WILDS...

Release Version 1.0.5

ANIMAL CHANGES

  • RACCOON: Raccoon added as both playable and NPC animal
  • WOLF: New Drinking animation

BUG FIXES:

  • CONTROL MAPPING: Vocalizations correctly listed as Num Keys 1-3
  • CAMERA: Glitchy behavior for small animals and laying large animals fixed.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • PACK CONTROL: Use the "Interaction" key (F by default) while targeting an animal to send commands to your pack, surround or attack targeted animal.
  • SLEEP: Sleeping now prompts a duration menu, choose your time of day or your seasons to wake up in
  • AI: Total rework, AI now broken into states and shared among ALL non-player animals. Similar player experience expected until further development
  • AI: NPC Animals should now eat and drink on their own.
  • WATER: Added water effects, rippling for slow water interactions, splashing for faster ones.
  • SEASONS: Seasons now properly changing, along with real-time snow accumulation in winter, season specific weather events etc.
  • MAP PINGS: Right Click on the map to Add/Remove a ping that will show on your map/radar to guide you around the world

KNOWN ISSUES

  • AI: Although the AI was restructured, it will need complete retesting and has not been pushed any further than the previous system.

