UPDATE: Localizations (cs: all; de: all; fr: ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)
FIX: 'Track 40' was auto-selected after opening build menu even if not displayed (e.g. in Prague Rush Hour); click on 'Track 80' was needed to build something.
FIX: Adjusting contract menu was not exited when rejecting that contract
FIX: Currently disabled but enabled inventory items in previous version of level shown in Rush Hour
FIX: Sensor connection indicator was not hidden when node detail was not in focus```
Rail Route update for 5 May 2022
Hotfix 1.4.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
