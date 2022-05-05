 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 5 May 2022

Hotfix 1.4.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Localizations (cs: all; de: all; fr: ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)

FIX: 'Track 40' was  auto-selected after opening build menu even if not displayed (e.g. in Prague Rush Hour); click on 'Track 80' was needed to build something.  
FIX: Adjusting contract menu was not exited when rejecting that contract  
FIX: Currently disabled but enabled inventory items in previous version of level shown in Rush Hour  
FIX: Sensor connection indicator was not hidden when node detail was not in focus```

