Update Notes for v0.75

0.75
Various dedicated server and scripting improvements, e.g.:
- Added voting support for maxLaps, vehicle and contactRules - see /show voting and /vote for more information
- Session restarted when idle long enough (IdleSessionTime setting)
- New /addrandomlevels command with lots of parameters (/show random)
- Continued development towards public anonymous login dedicated server, not finished yet
- Added WelcomeMessage host setting - shown to players when they join the server
- /set can be omitted from /vehicle command, also can set selection type with /vehicle
Choosable/Random/Different
In Sumo, surviving players with as many kills are considered to be in tie and get the same amount of points
Default amount of points for a wreck in sumo is increased to 3.
Wrong way detector (next checkpoint guide) appears in a more visible place now
Previous stats mode (Tab) is now remembered between races in a session
Fixed looking back getting stuck for players 2-4 in local multiplayer with controller
Fixed file rename not working since 0.74 (caused by Unity version update)
Fixed a rare issue of join failing with an exception
Fixed in-game workshop links sometimes not working (Steam changed tags to be case-sensitive?)
Added Discord button to the server list
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update