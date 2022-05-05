 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 5 May 2022

Update Notes for v0.75

Build 8679789

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.75

  • Various dedicated server and scripting improvements, e.g.:

    • Added voting support for maxLaps, vehicle and contactRules - see /show voting and /vote for more information
    • Session restarted when idle long enough (IdleSessionTime setting)
    • New /addrandomlevels command with lots of parameters (/show random)
    • Continued development towards public anonymous login dedicated server, not finished yet
    • Added WelcomeMessage host setting - shown to players when they join the server
    • /set can be omitted from /vehicle command, also can set selection type with /vehicle
      Choosable/Random/Different

  • In Sumo, surviving players with as many kills are considered to be in tie and get the same amount of points

  • Default amount of points for a wreck in sumo is increased to 3.

  • Wrong way detector (next checkpoint guide) appears in a more visible place now

  • Previous stats mode (Tab) is now remembered between races in a session

  • Fixed looking back getting stuck for players 2-4 in local multiplayer with controller

  • Fixed file rename not working since 0.74 (caused by Unity version update)

  • Fixed a rare issue of join failing with an exception

  • Fixed in-game workshop links sometimes not working (Steam changed tags to be case-sensitive?)

  • Added Discord button to the server list

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
