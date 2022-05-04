v0.45 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed the crystal rest event removing health rather than restoring it
- Fixed We ride not removing trapped stacks from the entire team
- Fixed a sprite error for the circle tee
- Fixed a crash caused by the black donut.
- Fixed a draw error with gloves during certain attack animations
- Fixed some centaur attack animations holding a scroll
Balance:
- Replaced the elf's animal friend skill with the elven bread skill.
- Roar no longer double stacks on size two enemies
- Encourage, pipe smoke, and prepared now restore energy
Changed files in this update