 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Monster Girl Manager update for 4 May 2022

v0.45 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8679658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed the crystal rest event removing health rather than restoring it
  • Fixed We ride not removing trapped stacks from the entire team
  • Fixed a sprite error for the circle tee
  • Fixed a crash caused by the black donut.
  • Fixed a draw error with gloves during certain attack animations
  • Fixed some centaur attack animations holding a scroll

Balance:

  • Replaced the elf's animal friend skill with the elven bread skill.
  • Roar no longer double stacks on size two enemies
  • Encourage, pipe smoke, and prepared now restore energy
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.