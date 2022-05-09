 Skip to content

Sword of Atlas update for 9 May 2022

Patch 1.0.1 - 5.9.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1

Hello all! Thank you all for supporting our launch and for playing Sword of Atlas. We are monitoring your feedback on the game for future patches, so keep providing feedback! In our inaugural patch we are fixing some bugged achievements, multiple menu bugs, and some lingering level issues:

  • Oh, Brother Achievement now properly triggers and can be unlocked
  • The options screen on the Main Menu will no longer cause the entire main menu to disappear when chosen multiple times
  • "Enter" Menu has been properly deprecated as it was displaying outdated information
  • Richa's Level will now properly complete, solving an issue with the level not properly moving on to the Transition scene
  • The proper dialogue now plays in the Prologue Transition Scene and Richa's level depending on which character is saved in the Prologue

Thank you for continuing to support Sword of Atlas, keep traveling adventurers!

