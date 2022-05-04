 Skip to content

It's Hard Being A Dog update for 4 May 2022

more bug fixes and achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this game be hella buggy bro

Thanks to Cubemeren#0434 for discovering a bug when trying to go fullscreen during a game. This bug instantly crashes the game and makes relaunching it show something that looks like a 1x1 resolution? my guess is it corrupted the stored screen resolution. very weird.

Added a few more achievements:

  • Goddess of Arachnids
  • God of Thunder
  • Goddess of the Wild
  • Guardian of the Void
  • ???
  • Thanatos? (this achievements hasn't been fully implemented yet)

oke ty bye

