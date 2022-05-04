more bug fixes and achievements

this game be hella buggy bro
Thanks to Cubemeren#0434 for discovering a bug when trying to go fullscreen during a game. This bug instantly crashes the game and makes relaunching it show something that looks like a 1x1 resolution? my guess is it corrupted the stored screen resolution. very weird.
Added a few more achievements:
- Goddess of Arachnids
- God of Thunder
- Goddess of the Wild
- Guardian of the Void
- ???
- Thanatos? (this achievements hasn't been fully implemented yet)
