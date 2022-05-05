Slurkum b5.4 - THIS UNLOCKS STEAM SERVER BROWSER CONNECTION!

Hail Slurkonians!

So the main server has been locked since the play-test began, that changes now!

The recommended connection method for now will be to use the Steam server browser in your Steam client.

Go to View >> Servers then choose Slurkum from the list.

Simply double click the server or choose the 'Connect' button to launch the game and automatically begin connecting to the server.

Play-testers get one character slot, and when the client opens you will see the character creation window on the right. Simply create and you are in.

The in-game server browser may or may not work for WAN servers, as i cannot confirm due to testing limited to a closed loop LAN which has worked well except for player count.

*Known Issue - Steam server browser doesn't seem to be reporting player count. Need confirmation on this. However, for now you can jump (press space bar) and then check your console, it will give you the current player count.

As you log in to the server, press F12 to see the console, you can confirm your client ticket is being requested, sent, and validated. This shows Steam authentication is now integrated, and from there we can move on to achievements, etc... once some of the more basic issues are resolved.

There will be two more big downloads before we can get to Steam delta-patching (where it only downloads the changes). I mistakenly chose to begin compressing the builds prior to upload for Steam, and this turned our to be a bad choice. Steam is unable to create delta-patching from compressed uploads, however it turns out that Steam compresses the versions on it's own. Lesson learned, expect at least one, possibly two more big downloads.

Thank you for choosing to play-test Slurkum, hope to see you in game soon!

(i should be in Slurkum Main Castle for a bit tonighti)

-Tattoo