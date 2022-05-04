Version 0.7.1.209
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.209)
- Bug fixes
- fixed new catering vehicles
- fixed advanced fuel station crash by clicking on it
Changed depots in 0.7.1.209 branch