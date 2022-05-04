 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 4 May 2022

Version 0.7.1.209

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.209)

  • Bug fixes
  • fixed new catering vehicles
  • fixed advanced fuel station crash by clicking on it

Changed depots in 0.7.1.209 branch

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
