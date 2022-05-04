 Skip to content

Sway update for 4 May 2022

Spanish Translation Patch

Build 8679391

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy,

A fan offered to do a Spanish translation of the game and how could we say no!
Many thanks to Nabil Brito Zurita for the translation.

We hope you enjoy it!
~Sway Team

