Bit Orchard update for 4 May 2022

Grid mode, Transparent trees and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8679336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes a bunch of fun stuff!

  • Grid mode for fine tuning your seed planting! (turn it on or off in the options)
  • Transparent Trees! Your apple trees will become transparent when you are behind them!
  • Expanding your property and fixing the bridge are slightly cheaper now!
  • Several Bug Fixes! The Scarecrow in the North West Corner can now be moved, some general improvements for picking things up, the Frog may be slightly easier to catch, and a bunch more tiny stuff.
