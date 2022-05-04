Grid mode, Transparent trees and more!

This update includes a bunch of fun stuff!
- Grid mode for fine tuning your seed planting! (turn it on or off in the options)
- Transparent Trees! Your apple trees will become transparent when you are behind them!
- Expanding your property and fixing the bridge are slightly cheaper now!
- Several Bug Fixes! The Scarecrow in the North West Corner can now be moved, some general improvements for picking things up, the Frog may be slightly easier to catch, and a bunch more tiny stuff.
