 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

No Captain Allowed! update for 4 May 2022

[Patch Notes] Game Release Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8679252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes that make all the difference while playing.

Patch notes

Balance
• Increased number of invaders from 7 to 9 in the enemy Moving Tower.

Sound
• Decrease the volume of the healing of the Priest Staff.

Fixes
• Fixed interfaces not closing properly on Local Game.
• Fixed AI not attacking modules in the late game.
• Fixed enemies attacking outside the vehicle.
• Fixed sometimes gamepad not getting focus.
• Fixed position that you get stuck in the Village Boat.
• Fixed Ray Gun problem with particle.

Changed files in this update

NoCaptainAllowed Depot 794351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.