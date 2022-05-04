[Patch Notes] Game Release Fixes

Small fixes that make all the difference while playing.
Patch notes
Balance
• Increased number of invaders from 7 to 9 in the enemy Moving Tower.
Sound
• Decrease the volume of the healing of the Priest Staff.
Fixes
• Fixed interfaces not closing properly on Local Game.
• Fixed AI not attacking modules in the late game.
• Fixed enemies attacking outside the vehicle.
• Fixed sometimes gamepad not getting focus.
• Fixed position that you get stuck in the Village Boat.
• Fixed Ray Gun problem with particle.
