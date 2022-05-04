 Skip to content

The Drift Challenge update for 4 May 2022

Complete the new Career Mode and become a Pro Drifter !

Share · View all patches · Build 8678902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next TDC major update is now live bringing up the new Career mode and more !

Here's what this update brings:

  • New : Added Career Mode

  • New : Added new car Ninja 370Z

  • New : Added new car Ninja RX7

  • New : Added Pro Drifter and Ultimate Drifter badges

  • New : Added player/driver avatar

  • Improved : Crowd system

  • Improved : UI on some places

  • Improved : Current score is now directly accumulated to the total score

  • Improved : Current temp score persists when the car is in air

  • Improved : Notification system visuals

  • Fixed : Car sometimes doesn't switch to forward gear if crashed in automatic gear mode

  • Fixed : Score not applied in Laps mode when event is completed

  • Fixed : Gamepad menu navigation

  • Fixed : Score is not accumulated if car is outside the track in track based levels

