Complete the new Career Mode and become a Pro Drifter !

The next TDC major update is now live bringing up the new Career mode and more !
Here's what this update brings:
-
New : Added Career Mode
-
New : Added new car Ninja 370Z
-
New : Added new car Ninja RX7
-
New : Added Pro Drifter and Ultimate Drifter badges
-
New : Added player/driver avatar
-
Improved : Crowd system
-
Improved : UI on some places
-
Improved : Current score is now directly accumulated to the total score
-
Improved : Current temp score persists when the car is in air
-
Improved : Notification system visuals
-
Fixed : Car sometimes doesn't switch to forward gear if crashed in automatic gear mode
-
Fixed : Score not applied in Laps mode when event is completed
-
Fixed : Gamepad menu navigation
-
Fixed : Score is not accumulated if car is outside the track in track based levels
Changed files in this update