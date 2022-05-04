Update: 0.15 Released!

Welcome Soldiers!
Our brand new update has released and is now available to download on steam! Operation IV arrives with some of the biggest changes to the game, seeing the deployment of tanks to the frontlines of Beyond The Wire and the latest faction to arrive on the western front, the ANZAC forces. Check out the full patch notes below!
Gameplay
Changes
- Engine upgrade and physics improvements
- Reduced bullet drop for Sniper Rifles
- MG-08/15 Damage rebalance
- Added capture point scaling to adjust objectives based on server’s player count
- Added additional objectives to assault layers on all maps
- Balanced spawn distance for Vimy Ridge Assault 1914 GER vs FR
- Revamped the Scoreboard logic for objectives, teamplay, sections, awards, personal stats, team stats, abilities, and combat.
- Reduced the number of constraints for deploying weapon emplacements
- Adjusted defender Phase 5 spawn area on Ansoncourt assault
- Reduced weapon disable timer from 10 seconds to 5 seconds
Factions
New
- Britain deploys the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) to assist with war efforts
Vehicles
New
- British Mark IV Tank added
- French Renault FT Tank added
- German A7V Tank added
Weapons
New
- Hotchkiss M1909 added
- Mauser Tankgewehr 1918 (T-Gewehr) anti-tank rifle added
- Long Lee-Enfield (CLLE Mk1)added
- St. Étienne Mle 1907 added
- SMLE No. 1 Mk.III (HT) Sniper Variant added
Maps
Changes
- Revamp maps to accommodate tank layer gameplay
- Added additional cover to trenches in Sector Two of Séchault
- Remove ambient flags from all maps
- Improved asset load distance on all maps
Art
- Implement high resolution for first person character models
- Added Springfield 1903 bayonet animation
- Added additional MG08/15 animations
- Added depth of field effect to the Springfield M1903
UI
- Observe the next step in warfare with updated main menu animations.
- Completely revamped the deployment UI.
- Improved role selection visibility.
Optimization / General Fixes
Fixes
- Fixed Jäger 1914 & 1915 Engineers being able to use enemy artillery pieces
- Fixed objective names on Vimy Ridge 1917 CEF vs GER and 1915 FR vs GER
- Prevent attackers from from pushing the first sector during the preparation phase on Vimy Ridge Assault 1914 GER vs FR
- Updated mini-map boundaries for Ansoncourt, Chateau-Thierry, Poelcappelle, and Séchault
- Adjusted some objective names on Vimy Ridge assault layers
- Reworked personal stats to account for deaths caused by environmental effects and player's own grenades
- Improve melee weapon collision when engaging in close quarters combat
- Lebel 1886 Riflegrenade reloading with empty magazine
- Ensured Section Leaders receive speed boost when triggering section charge ability
- Remove scope glare from M1903 Springfield non-scoped variant
- Fixed some player settings not saving when joining a server.
- Various fixes to improve client stability and prevent crashes
- Fixed No. 20 Rifle grenade briefly disappearing after reloading
- Adjusted Hotchkiss M1914 first person camera, so it doesn’t clip through character model
- Fixed Berthier Rifle bayonet sometimes disappearing when attached
- CEF soldiers not looking through scope when in third person
- Fixed Reichsrevolver 1883 reload animation
- Fixed Incapacitating enemies not granting an incapacitation score when using anything other than a grenade
- Improved rally point spawning logic, so players don’t get pushed out of bounds when rallies are place in certain places
- Currently selected tab in settings is now visible
Known issues
-
Some personal statistics don’t currently display the scores correctly
-
Certain Weapons and Explosives are using placeholder SFX
-
Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
-
Ansoncourt daylight layer underground bunkers have lighting issues
-
Rifle Bayonet Charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
-
Rally Points do not have a 30 meter range limit for frontlines objectives
-
Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with gas mask
-
Tanks are blocked from driving sometimes. Please press SHIFT+SPACE to unlock brakes
-
Tank roles can appear selectable/spawnable when not having enough XP but will not spawn with a tank
-
Tanks leave invisible collision volumes at their spawn location
-
Certain historic roles appear not available
-
Shooting range for ANZAC is missing
-
AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround.
Open following file:C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn't exist, create it.
Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
Changed files in this update