Beta 4 Hotfix (Beta 4.1.0)

Here's another hotfix for the recent Beta 3 content update.
New content/features
- Added weekly challenge missions to the demo/prologue (more on that soon...)
Improvements
- Added the asset name in the left mission editor inspector panel
- Tweaked clouds material
- Tweaked windows marker color
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed missing assets to the map editor
- Fixed assets selection in the mission editor
- Fixed big interior pillar planning version
- Fixed loading of the settings of the lights in the mission editor
- Fixed objective props for the "Destroy all their supplies" scenario
Changed files in this update