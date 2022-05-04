 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

No Plan B update for 4 May 2022

Beta 4 Hotfix (Beta 4.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8678894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another hotfix for the recent Beta 3 content update.

New content/features

  • Added weekly challenge missions to the demo/prologue (more on that soon...)

Improvements

  • Added the asset name in the left mission editor inspector panel
  • Tweaked clouds material
  • Tweaked windows marker color
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed missing assets to the map editor
  • Fixed assets selection in the mission editor
  • Fixed big interior pillar planning version
  • Fixed loading of the settings of the lights in the mission editor
  • Fixed objective props for the "Destroy all their supplies" scenario

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.