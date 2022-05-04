Patch Notes 1.3.14 (Bugfix)

General Gameplay:
✦ [Anderson 9, Blight, Thunderhead, Hazard Pay, Relay] Collision, Out of Bound, and Exploit fixes
✦ Server crash fix
✦ Fixed an issue with players being put on bot team in Co-cop games
✦ Fixed an issue where joining your friend would put you on the wrong team
✦ Fixed an issue where teams could become unbalanced (5v7 or 6v7)
✦ Fix issue where haptics were not playing on overcharge in standalone games
✦ Fix for arena leaderboard stats
