 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Larcenauts update for 4 May 2022

Patch Notes 1.3.14 (Bugfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 8678811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Gameplay:
✦ [Anderson 9, Blight, Thunderhead, Hazard Pay, Relay] Collision, Out of Bound, and Exploit fixes
✦ Server crash fix
✦ Fixed an issue with players being put on bot team in Co-cop games
✦ Fixed an issue where joining your friend would put you on the wrong team
✦ Fixed an issue where teams could become unbalanced (5v7 or 6v7)
✦ Fix issue where haptics were not playing on overcharge in standalone games
✦ Fix for arena leaderboard stats

Changed files in this update

untitled app Content Depot 421191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.