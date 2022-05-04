 Skip to content

Pizza Synthwave update for 4 May 2022

Day 2 Update

Day 2 Update

Thanks to player feedback we fixed some issues.
This update includes:

  • Bug fix for one the levels
  • Various level improvements
  • Better grapple hook visual effects
  • New credits

Enjoy! And thank you for the support!

