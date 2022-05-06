 Skip to content

Deflector update for 6 May 2022

Deflector Hotfix Ver. 0.72g

Build 8678801

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version - 0.72g

  • Fixed some texts not displaying correctly in some languages.
  • Fixed arrow tooltip when on character selection screeen not displaying properly for the very first time.
  • Fixed an error with Laser Beam mutation VFX
  • Fixed an issue where defeating Gokthi the Serpent and Double Baststons was not giving any reward. If the quest was already completed previously, reward will automatically unlock on game start
  • Fixed an issue where the challenge “Complete magnetic fields without receiving any damage from lightning traps.” was not working properly.
  • Fixed an issue that was not allowing the challenge “Apply 100 times the antibiotic effect” to be completed.
