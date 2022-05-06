Deflector Hotfix Ver. 0.72g

Version - 0.72g
- Fixed some texts not displaying correctly in some languages.
- Fixed arrow tooltip when on character selection screeen not displaying properly for the very first time.
- Fixed an error with Laser Beam mutation VFX
- Fixed an issue where defeating Gokthi the Serpent and Double Baststons was not giving any reward. If the quest was already completed previously, reward will automatically unlock on game start
- Fixed an issue where the challenge “Complete magnetic fields without receiving any damage from lightning traps.” was not working properly.
- Fixed an issue that was not allowing the challenge “Apply 100 times the antibiotic effect” to be completed.
Changed files in this update