Kells update for 4 May 2022

Version 2.1.3

4 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 2.1.3:

  • Burt has decided to change his name to Bella
  • Made Ash Island level background alpha darker
  • Put a ! block on the flag in level 30 so you have to split Kells up to get all coins and perfect it
  • Renamed level 12 to Drop the Flag
  • Improved Layout of level 12
  • Increased Kell entrance speed on Level 33
  • Increased speed of Kells entry on C30
  • Fixed some typo in TIPS
  • BUGFIX: Fixed minor graphical issue on tree of Snow Island
  • BUGFIX: Fixed issue where sound effects start at full volume on a clean install
  • BUGFIX: Fixed issue when level line goes slightly over on Kell Island
  • BUGFIX: Fixed slight issue on Credits screen (space text is a little too low)
