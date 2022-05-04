Version 2.1.3:
- Burt has decided to change his name to Bella
- Made Ash Island level background alpha darker
- Put a ! block on the flag in level 30 so you have to split Kells up to get all coins and perfect it
- Renamed level 12 to Drop the Flag
- Improved Layout of level 12
- Increased Kell entrance speed on Level 33
- Increased speed of Kells entry on C30
- Fixed some typo in TIPS
- BUGFIX: Fixed minor graphical issue on tree of Snow Island
- BUGFIX: Fixed issue where sound effects start at full volume on a clean install
- BUGFIX: Fixed issue when level line goes slightly over on Kell Island
- BUGFIX: Fixed slight issue on Credits screen (space text is a little too low)
